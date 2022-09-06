Horsham police crack down on noisy motorbikes
Police in Horsham are cracking down on noisy ‘nuisance motorbikes.’
Officers have issued fines and say they have handed out ‘defect rectification’ forms to some riders in the Holbrook area.
A spokesperson said: “Loud doesn't always mean illegal, but not all exhausts are fit for the road.”
He added: “We will continue to educate and enforce to address residents’ concerns.”
Most Popular
Many people have been calling for police action after complaining of noisy motorbikes outside their homes at night, regularly causing a nuisance.
Now some have taken to social media thanking Horsham Police.
One described the police crackdown as ‘fantastic news’ and said: “Most of these exhausts are so load, they rattle the windows.”
Another told officers: “They’ve been causing a noise problem for such a long time now. It’s great to see you taking action. Thank you.”
And another described it as “good news, it has made a difference, long may it last.”