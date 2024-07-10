Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sussex Police have launched an identity appeal following a shoplifting incident in Horsham town centre.

Police would like to speak to two people in connection with the incident.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said “Can you help us identify these two people?

“We’d like to speak to them in connection with a shoplifting incident in Horsham town centre.

“Contact us if you can help – via 101 or online – quoting crime reference 47240093584.”

Sussex Police have launched an identity appeal following a shoplifting incident in Horsham town centre. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

