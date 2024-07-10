Horsham: Police launch identity appeal after shoplifting incident in town centre
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police would like to speak to two people in connection with the incident.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said “Can you help us identify these two people?
“We’d like to speak to them in connection with a shoplifting incident in Horsham town centre.
“Contact us if you can help – via 101 or online – quoting crime reference 47240093584.”
We now have a new way for people to contribute articles to our newspapers and website in Sussex.
The approach means that people submit directly into our system and can then be immediately published after a review by the newsdesk.
Articles submitted to us in this way will be prioritised over anything sent to us by other means.
You are, of course, still very welcome to contact us and invite a photographer along for any great photo and video opportunities.
The link to register for the contributions to SussexWorld is https://submit.nationalworld.com/?ref=SUWD.
Letters to the editor, public notices, advertising/commercial queries and general queries are still best sent to us via email in the way you have done and this will be passed to the appropriate person.