Horsham Police will be stepping up patrols in the town tonight – Halloween – in a bid to halt any anti social behaviour.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They say they will act quickly to disperse any groups causing trouble and they are urging residents to be vigilant when opening the door to strangers or unexpected callers.

A spokesperson said: “There will be increased patrols this Halloween to deter any anti-social behaviour; officers will be quick to disperse groups of people who are found to be causing a nuisance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sussex Police will not tolerate any anti-social behaviour at any time of the year.” And in a message to residents, they add: “To report anti-social behaviour please report online. If you feel threatened, in an emergency, or if a crime is in progress, call 999.”

Police in Horsham are stepping up patrols this Halloween in a bid to deter any anti social behaviour

And they urge anyone who feels unsafe not to open their door if they’re unsure who is there. The spokesperson said: “Use your spyhole, look out of a window, and use your door chain if you do decide to open your door.

“Have a contact number of a close relative or good neighbour to hand by your telephone, just in case you need to phone them.

“If you are part of a Neighbourhood Watch scheme, let your coordinator know that you will be on your own at Halloween. If you are a coordinator, please identity people in your scheme that may be vulnerable and offer them reassurance.

“If you are driving on the evening of the 31st (tonight) remember that excited children may be crossing the road unexpectedly, so slow down in residential areas and take extra care.”