Horsham resident alerted by CCTV as man tries to break into property

A Horsham resident was alerted by CCTV when a man was trying to break into their house while they were away from the property.

Sussex Police say that the man then tried to open car doors outside the house in Queensway, Horsham, but made off when he couldn’t get access to the house or car, kicking the house as he left. The incident happened overnight on April 19.

Police say that, in a separate incident on the same night, a moped was stolen from a property in Hornbeam Close, Horsham, some time between 9pm and 11pm.

Anyone with any information about the incidents is asked to contact police on 101.