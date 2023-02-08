Police said that, around 1pm on Friday (February 3), an unknown man knocked on the door of an elderly resident in Morell Avenue purporting to be an antiques dealer buying jewellery, china, and other household items.
Sussex Police said the man implied that a neighbour had sent him and acted as if he was known to the resident. He entered the property and was able to persuade the occupant, who was in her 80s, to part with a garnet bracelet in exchange for a low sum of money, police added.
Officers investigating the matter believe the man attended a number of other addresses that day, but it’s not known if he managed to buy anything, Sussex Police said.
Police are urging residents to be vigilant, and to report any suspicious behaviour either online or by calling 101. Always dial 999 in an emergency.
Anyone who has information relating to the incident above, or who may have captured the man on CCTV, doorbell or dash cam footage, is asked to contact police quoting serial 1246 of 03/02.