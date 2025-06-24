Horsham shop hires security guard after increase in thefts

By Sarah Page
Published 24th Jun 2025, 11:26 BST
A Horsham town centre shop has adopted a ‘locked door’ policy and hired a security guard in a bid to crackdown on theft.

The 02 mobile phone store in West Street says it has been subjected to ‘a growing number of thefts’ from organised criminal gangs.

Company bosses say that the ‘locked door’ policy is not operating at all 02 shops – only at those which have been increasingly targeted by thieves.

A spokesperson said: “In response to a growing number of thefts at stores in certain areas, we have introduced a ‘locked door’ policy at a small proportion of our stores, including in Horsham.

A Horsham mobile phone store has adopted a 'locked door' policy and hired a security guard because of an increase in thefts

"These stores remain fully open for our customers, and the only difference they will experience is that instead of opening the door themselves, it will be opened for them by a security guard.

“This decision has been taken to prioritise the safety of both our employees and our customers, as well as the security of our stock.

"We are working closely with law enforcement, and with other providers who are facing similar issues, to tackle this problem.”

Sussex Police have been approached for comment.

