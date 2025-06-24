Horsham shop hires security guard after increase in thefts

A Horsham town centre shop has adopted a ‘locked door’ policy and hired a security guard in a bid to crackdown on theft.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 02 mobile phone store in West Street says it has been subjected to ‘a growing number of thefts’ from organised criminal gangs.

Company bosses say that the ‘locked door’ policy is not operating at all 02 shops – only at those which have been increasingly targeted by thieves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson said: “In response to a growing number of thefts at stores in certain areas, we have introduced a ‘locked door’ policy at a small proportion of our stores, including in Horsham.

A Horsham mobile phone store has adopted a 'locked door' policy and hired a security guard because of an increase in thefts

"These stores remain fully open for our customers, and the only difference they will experience is that instead of opening the door themselves, it will be opened for them by a security guard.

“This decision has been taken to prioritise the safety of both our employees and our customers, as well as the security of our stock.

"We are working closely with law enforcement, and with other providers who are facing similar issues, to tackle this problem.”

Sussex Police have been approached for comment.