Funds for a new ‘speedwatch kit’ have been donated to Horsham Community Speedwatch from the Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner’s Community Safety Fund.

The Fund provides grants of up to £5,000 to local organisations and projects that deliver a lasting and positive impact on the local community.

Graham Sitton, who accepted the grant award on behalf of Horsham Community Speedwatch, said the funding will help improve community safety in Horsham.

“We are delighted to have been awarded this grant which will provide equipment to monitor vehicle speeds, encourage motorists to drive safer and reassure pedestrians in Sussex,” he said.

Police and Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne said: “The Horsham Community Speedwatch volunteers is a great example of an innovative local project that aims to make our communities safer.