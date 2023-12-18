BREAKING

Horsham 'speedwatch' group receives funds for new kit

Funds for a new ‘speedwatch kit’ have been donated to Horsham Community Speedwatch from the Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner’s Community Safety Fund.
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 18th Dec 2023, 10:47 GMT
Updated 18th Dec 2023, 10:48 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Fund provides grants of up to £5,000 to local organisations and projects that deliver a lasting and positive impact on the local community.

Graham Sitton, who accepted the grant award on behalf of Horsham Community Speedwatch, said the funding will help improve community safety in Horsham.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We are delighted to have been awarded this grant which will provide equipment to monitor vehicle speeds, encourage motorists to drive safer and reassure pedestrians in Sussex,” he said.

Most Popular
Horsham 'speedwatch' group has received funds for new kit from the Sussex Police and Crime CommissionerHorsham 'speedwatch' group has received funds for new kit from the Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner
Horsham 'speedwatch' group has received funds for new kit from the Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner

Police and Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne said: “The Horsham Community Speedwatch volunteers is a great example of an innovative local project that aims to make our communities safer.

Have you read? ‘Sadness’ as Sussex village gift shop and tea room announces closure

Take a look inside this four-bedroom detached Horsham property with secluded garden

“Since launching the Safer in Sussex Fund in December 2013, nearly £1.5 million has been allocated to support over 300 crime reduction and community safety initiatives. This money makes a real difference to local people and neighbourhoods.