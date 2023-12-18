Horsham 'speedwatch' group receives funds for new kit
The Fund provides grants of up to £5,000 to local organisations and projects that deliver a lasting and positive impact on the local community.
Graham Sitton, who accepted the grant award on behalf of Horsham Community Speedwatch, said the funding will help improve community safety in Horsham.
“We are delighted to have been awarded this grant which will provide equipment to monitor vehicle speeds, encourage motorists to drive safer and reassure pedestrians in Sussex,” he said.
Police and Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne said: “The Horsham Community Speedwatch volunteers is a great example of an innovative local project that aims to make our communities safer.
“Since launching the Safer in Sussex Fund in December 2013, nearly £1.5 million has been allocated to support over 300 crime reduction and community safety initiatives. This money makes a real difference to local people and neighbourhoods.