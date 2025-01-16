Horsham teenager who encouraged girl to livestream her own suicide jailed for his part in 'Satanist terror network'

Cameron Finnigan, 19.

A Horsham teenager has been jailed for his part in a ‘Satanist terror network’ which targeted children for online sexual blackmail and violence.

Appearing at The Old Bailey earlier today, Cameron Finnigan, 19, from Horsham, pleaded guilty to encouraging suicide, possessing a terrorism manual and indecent images of a child and was sentenced to six years in prison.

The court heard that he was involved with an extreme right wing Satanist group called 764, which poses ‘an extreme threat’ according to anti-terror police.

He was one of at least four British teenagers arrested in association with the group's activities, which include blackmailing children into carrying out sexual acts, self-harm and attempting suicide.

Finnigan was first arrested in March 2024, after police received information that he had a gun, according to the BBC.

A police investigation did not uncover a firearm, but inspection of his digital devices revealed online chats where he encouraged a young girl, believed to be in Italy, to livestream her own suicide. Officers have been unable to identify this girl and do not know what has happened to her.

They also found evidence of Finnigan boasting, via online chats, to other members of 764, about his attempts to get children to hurt themselves.

In a police interview broadcast by the BBC, Finnigain is quoted as saying he had no concern for the girl’s safety, and was only worried about what might happen if she ‘went through’ with the suicide, and he was caught.

"If you can get someone to self-harm, you're doing quite well in that group. If you can get them to kill themselves, you're reaching the pinnacle,” explained Det Ch Supt Claire Finlay, head of Counter Terrorism Policing South East.

Officers also found an 11-page PDF document on Finnigan’s computer, which contained detailed instructions on carrying out a terrorist attack using a lorry, firearm, or knife. On the Telegram channel used by the group, he and other members plotted what they called “Terror Week”, and Finnigan told how he planned to murder a homeless person living near his West Sussex residence. "I won't stop until he's dead," he wrote.

The 764 group dates back to 2020, when it was founded by 15-year-old US teenager Bradley Cadenhead. Experts say it’s a fringe, right-wing group determined to destroy civilised society via acts of violence and sexual exploitation, often involving children.

Today, Cadenhead is serving an 80-year prison sentence for the creation of videos in which children were sexually abused, beaten and seriously injured, prompting the FBI to release a then-unprecedented warning.

Finnigan’s sentencing has prompted UK officials to release their own warning. Det Ch Supt Finlay said: "The threat that (764) pose, not just within the United Kingdom but globally, is immense."

Anyone feeling emotionally distressed or suicidal can call The Samaritans on 116 123 in the UK, or 1 (800) 273-TALK in the US.