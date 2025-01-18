Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A teenager who was a member of an ‘extreme Satanic group’ has been sentenced for terror offences.

Cameron Finnigan, of Denne Park, Horsham, encouraged someone to livestream their suicide and plotted to kill a homeless man, according to Sussex Police.

The 19-year-old appeared at the Old Bailey on Thursday (January 16), and was sentenced to a six-year custodial sentence to be followed by a three-year extended licence period, the police force confirmed.

“On March 26 last year, Finnigan was arrested at his home by officers from Counter Terrorism Policing South East (CTPSE) following a number of posts online,” a spokesperson for Sussex Police said.

A teenager who was a member of an ‘extreme Satanic group’ has been sentenced for terror offences. Photo: Sussex Police

“As part of the investigation they seized his digital devices and established that Finnigan had become involved with a Satanic extremist group named ‘764’ which has a militant accelerationist (extreme right wing) ideology."

Sussex Police confirmed he pleaded guilty to the following offences on October 4 last year, at a hearing at the same court:

• Doing an act capable of encouraging or assisting suicide, contrary to the Suicide Act 1961;

• Possession of a document or record containing information of a kind likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism, contrary to section 58 of the Terrorism Act 2000;

• Possession of indecent images of children, contrary to section 160(1) of the Criminal Justice Act 1988; relating to six category A images and one category A video file.

• Two counts of criminal damage, contrary to section 1(1) of the Criminal Damage Act 1971 in relation to damage to a vehicle and damage to a fence.

Finnigan pleaded not guilty to a count of causing unnecessary suffering to an animal, contrary to section 4(1) of the Animal Welfare Act 2006, relating to his family’s cat, which was left to lie on file, the police force added.

“On March 26 last year, searches were carried out at Finnigan’s home by officers,” Sussex Police said.

“In his bedroom they located a large tapestry depicting the Satanic Beast or Baphomet goat head, a defaced Bible with red writing on referencing 764, a black notebook containing an assortment of statements, pentagrams and swastikas and red writing on the floor and door, referencing his Internet persona ‘ACID’.

“A phone, laptop and computer tower were also recovered with the Telegram username ‘ACID’ located on the phone.

"On Finnigan’s Snapchat gallery there were images depicting text and symbols in red writing and a reference to ‘terror week’.

“One Telegram chat recovered from Finnigan’s Chromebook, showed communication with an individual believed to be a young female, who told him she was considering suicide, which he encouraged her to carry out.

"He stated he wanted her to stream it so he can capture it and claim it for “764”. He then boasted about this to others in his chat group.

“Finnigan was found in possession of an 11-page PDF document outlining how to carry out ‘truck attacks’. It also gave information on attack planning including knife and firearm mass casualty attacks.

“He had also filmed himself damaging a nearby parked car.

“On a Telegram group chat Finnigan posted a photo of a red tent in a field near his home with messaging suggesting he wanted to kill a homeless person. He stated he would get the homeless man on his knees to submit to 764 ways, shoot him in the head and hide his body in a tent.

“The tent was subsequently located in a field and had graffiti associated with the ‘764’ group at both entrances to the field.

"This matched the red spray paint found in his room.”

Finnigan was charged in connection with the offences on April 2, the police force confirmed.

Detective Chief Superintendent Claire Finlay, Head of CTPSE, said: “This was a complex case interlinking terrorism and serious criminal offences.

"Finnigan claimed the statements he made online while a member of an extreme Satanic group were fantasy however it was apparent his actions had real world implications. He preyed on vulnerable people, some while they were in a state of crisis, and visited a tent where he stated he wanted to kill a homeless person in the name of the group.

“Finnigan’s wish to carry out a ‘terror week’ or ‘terror season’ and the terrorist document of which he was found in possession outlined how to carry out attacks and provided clear evidence of his extreme right wing terrorist ideology and mindset.

“The harm his actions caused cannot be underestimated.

“If you know of anyone who is viewing or posting extreme content online, please report this.

"This case is an example of Counter Terrorism Policing officers having to step in to ensure the public's safety. However, there are also a number of interventions which can be made at an earlier stage to assist those at risk of radicalisation, towards taking a better path.”

If you have any concerns about someone you know expressing extreme views or hatred, you can report them to www.gov.uk/act or call the Anti-Terrorism Hotline on 0800 789 321.

You can also report any offences to your local police force by calling 101 or 999 in an emergency.

If you are affected by the issue of suicide in this article, you can call Samaritans for free on 116 123, email them at [email protected] or visit www.samaritans.org to find your nearest branch.