Police said the victim was shopping in East Street at about 10.45am on Thursday, December 1, after withdrawing cash from Santander in South Street.
A police spokesperson said: “A purchase was made using some of the withdrawn money, with the rest being placed into an envelope, which was later discovered to be missing when the victim returned home. A report was subsequently made to police.”
Police said that initial enquiries into the theft have been completed and officers are now keen to locate two women seen in a CCTV image and video.
Any relevant information or footage can be reported to Sussex Police online, or by calling 101 and quoting serial 1241 of 01/12.