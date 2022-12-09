Sussex Police said they want to identify two women that they would like to speak to following a theft in Horsham.

Police said the victim was shopping in East Street at about 10.45am on Thursday, December 1, after withdrawing cash from Santander in South Street.

A police spokesperson said: “A purchase was made using some of the withdrawn money, with the rest being placed into an envelope, which was later discovered to be missing when the victim returned home. A report was subsequently made to police.”

Police said that initial enquiries into the theft have been completed and officers are now keen to locate two women seen in a CCTV image and video.

Any relevant information or footage can be reported to Sussex Police online, or by calling 101 and quoting serial 1241 of 01/12. For more breaking news and traffic news from your area visit the homepage at www.sussexexpress.co.uk.

