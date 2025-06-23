The recent hot weather has seen increased reports of 'opportunist burglaries' in Eastbourne.

Ahead of the weekend – which saw temperatures exceeding 30 degrees Celsius – Eastbourne Police issued some burglary advice.

"We're expecting very warm temperatures this weekend, please be sure to keep cool, but remember to always lock windows and doors if you’re going out,” a social media warning read.

"Following a small number of reports this week of opportunist burglaries where suspects have reached in or entered through windows left open when homeowners have gone out, we are reminding residents to please check doors and windows are fully closed, and locked before going out.

The recent hot weather has seen increased reports of 'opportunist burglaries' in Eastbourne. Photo: Sussex World / stock image

“Keeping cool in the summer can be hard, as tempting as it is to leave windows open, try instead leaving curtains or blinds down to stop rooms warming up, or leaving internal doors open to allow air to circulate.”

Being burgled can make you feel isolated and exposed, with a single incident rippling outwards to affect friends, family and entire communities. Here’s how to keep your home and belongings safe this Summer, according to Sussex Police.

Inside your home: Always lock your doors, even when you're in; consider installing a burglar alarm or CCTV; keep windows closed or fit restrictors if left open; strong locks make a big difference; use timer switches to leave lights or radio on when you're out; keep valuables and car keys out of sight and away from doors or letterboxes.

"Outside your home: Lock away ladders and tools that could help someone break in; keep sheds and garages locked; trim back overgrown shrubs to remove hiding spots; never leave spare keys in obvious places like under pots or in the letterbox; secure side and back gates with locks that can’t be accessed from outside.

If you see or hear anything suspicious, call the police on 101. If someone is trying to break in, call 999 immediately.