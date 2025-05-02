Hotspot policing reduces crime in first year, Sussex Police confirm

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Crime and anti-social behaviour have fallen in Sussex’s hotspot areas after 12 months of targeted policing, Sussex Police has confirmed.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In April, 2024, Sussex Police built on £1.4million of Home Office funding to increase activity in 29 areas with relatively high levels of crime and anti-social behaviour.

Police said that the newly-formed Hotspot Policing Team has conducted 18,365 hours of patrols in that time – on top of the routine patrols carried out by local officers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Sussex Police added: “In that time they have engaged with over 98,600 members of the public, operating from new community pods, and made almost 300 arrests.

Crime and anti-social behaviour have fallen in Sussex’s hotspot areas after 12 months of targeted policing, Sussex Police has confirmed. Picture: Sussex Police

“As a result, overall crime in hotspot areas has reduced by 15% compared to the previous 12 months. Anti-social behaviour is down by 19.5% over the same period.

“The Hotspot Policing Team works closely with divisional officers, our partners and local businesses to identify prolific offenders, improve reporting and intelligence sharing, and introduce measures to prevent and deter offending.

“Its work will continue for at least another 12 months, following the agreement of renewed a further £1.4million of Home Office funding.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chief Inspector Jim Loader, force lead for Hotspot Policing, said: “Hotspot Policing works. We’ve now seen 12 months of proven success, with tangible positive results for our communities.

“In just a year we have strengthened our relationships with our community partners and businesses, and significantly increased our presence in the areas most in need of our support.

“That sends a clear message to offenders that they are not welcome in our hotspot areas, and shows the public that we are there for them.

“We can now look ahead to the next 12 months with enthusiasm. The team will be focusing this year on fewer hotspot areas but more intense activity in these highest harm locations along with continued funding of Resolve Security to deliver the Night Safety Marshal scheme in our town centres."