If you’re a witness or victim of a crime, please report it online.
If the situation seems like an emergency, then you need to call 999 straight away. An emergency would be if someone is in immediate danger and you need support quickly.
If you have a hearing or speech impairment, use the police textphone service 18000 or text us on 999 if you’ve pre-registered with the emergency text service.
If it’s not an emergency, then:
Select what type of crime you’re reporting
Then you will be asked a few details about the crime so the police can take the best course of action