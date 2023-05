Police and paramedics have been called to a major incident in a West Sussex town this afternoon.

At least four police cars and an ambulance were scrambled to The Drive in Shoreham in the past hour.

Sources have stated that the road is closed and, while the nature of the incident is unclear, the investigation has been dubbed ‘Operation Selby’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An air ambulance was filmed landing in Buckingham Park, near to the The Drive, shortly after 2pm.

Emergency services at the scene in The Drive, Shoreham this afternoon

Sussex Police and South East Coast Ambulance Service have both been approached for comment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad