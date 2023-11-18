BREAKING

Hundreds of pounds of cash stolen as Worthing business is hit by overnight burglary

Staff at a salon in Worthing say they are ‘deeply saddened’ after the business’s premises was burgled overnight.
By Megan Baker
Published 18th Nov 2023, 10:10 GMT
Updated 18th Nov 2023, 10:32 GMT
The incident happened on Tuesday night (November 14) and meant the salon had to unexpectedly close on Wednesday while staff ‘addressed the awful aftermath’.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Police were called to reports of a business burglary on High Street, Worthing at 9am on Wednesday (15 November).

“A number of items were stolen, as well as hundreds of pounds worth of cash."

In a statement on Facebook, Joshua Luke's said: “We are deeply saddened by the theft of our equipment and funds from the till, and are so upset that someone has done this to our safe and welcoming space.

“This event has challenged us but rest assured, we are resilient and determined to bounce back stronger.

“We believe in transparency and honesty, which is why we wanted to share this news directly with you all.

"Your safety and satisfaction have always been our utmost priority.

Staff at a salon in Worthing say they are ‘deeply saddened’ after the business’s premises was burgled overnight. Photo: Google Street ViewStaff at a salon in Worthing say they are ‘deeply saddened’ after the business’s premises was burgled overnight. Photo: Google Street View
Staff at a salon in Worthing say they are ‘deeply saddened’ after the business’s premises was burgled overnight. Photo: Google Street View

"We are doing our best to rectify the situation and will reopen our doors tomorrow to resume our services.”

The business has reopened its doors as promised and, in a recent post, said staff ‘are not going to let recent events bring us down’.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident and have urged anyone with information to report online or call 101 quoting serial 252 of 15/11.