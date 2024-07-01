Hunt continues for missing Brighton 14-year-old with links to Bognor Regis and Chichester
The hunt for a 14-year-old girl who went missing from Brighton on Saturday (June 29) continues.
Julia, aged 14, has links to Bognor Regis, Chichester and Selsey, a Police spokesperson said. Investigators currently believe she may have used rail network travel to reach Croydon.
Last seen at about 3.30pm Julia is described as 5'5" with dyed red hair, ear and nose piercings. She was last seen wearing a white crop top, blue jeans, a black cardigan and black trainers, and carried a black handbag.
Anyone who sees her or knows her whereabouts is asked to report it to Sussex Police on 101 quoting serial 911 of 29/06.