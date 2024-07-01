Hunt continues for missing Brighton 14-year-old with links to Bognor Regis and Chichester

Julia, aged 14.

The hunt for a 14-year-old girl who went missing from Brighton on Saturday (June 29) continues.

Julia, aged 14, has links to Bognor Regis, Chichester and Selsey, a Police spokesperson said. Investigators currently believe she may have used rail network travel to reach Croydon.

Last seen at about 3.30pm Julia is described as 5'5" with dyed red hair, ear and nose piercings. She was last seen wearing a white crop top, blue jeans, a black cardigan and black trainers, and carried a black handbag.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...