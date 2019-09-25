Hunt for driver after boy, 13, injured in Lewes hit-and-run

A 13-year-old boy suffered injuries in a hit-and-run in Lewes.

Police are now hunting for the driver who failed to stop as it left the Tesco supermarket off Brooks Road between 8.30am and 8,39am on Tuesday (September 24).

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident in Lewes

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “We wish to trace the driver of a silver or grey car which was in collision with a pedestrian, a 13-year-old boy, as it left the Tesco supermarket

“The boy sustained minor head injuries and was taken to Lewes Victoria hospital for treatment.

“Anyone who saw what happened, or who may have dash-cam or mobile phone footage, is asked to contact police online or by phoning 101, quoting serial 362 of 24/09.”