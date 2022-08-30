Hunt for fly-tippers who dumped rubbish in Rusper country lane

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The rubbish – thought to be from garden renovation works – was discovered in Langhurst Lane, Rusper, at 9am on August 24.

A council spokesperson said: “Thanks to the local community we have been provided with CCTV shots of the vehicle.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We have a partial numberplate so far and we hope someone recognises the vehicle or the rubbish.

It is thought the rubbish could have been dumped after local garden renovation works

“Lots of the waste is likely from a fence replacement or garden renovation job.

"It was not tied down in the vehicle which suggests it was taken from a local location.

“If you have any information about who may be responsible for this waste crime, please email [email protected] with case reference number 240822/SMC/FT.

Do you recognise any of this rubbish dumped in a country lane in Rusper?

“Fly-tipping is illegal, it harms the environment, and it costs money to clear up. We are able to issue serious fines to the culprits.”