Hunt for fly-tippers who dumped rubbish in Rusper country lane
An appeal for help to trace fly-tippers who illegally dumped rubbish in a country lane has gone out from Horsham District Council.
The rubbish – thought to be from garden renovation works – was discovered in Langhurst Lane, Rusper, at 9am on August 24.
A council spokesperson said: “Thanks to the local community we have been provided with CCTV shots of the vehicle.
“We have a partial numberplate so far and we hope someone recognises the vehicle or the rubbish.
Most Popular
“Lots of the waste is likely from a fence replacement or garden renovation job.
"It was not tied down in the vehicle which suggests it was taken from a local location.
“If you have any information about who may be responsible for this waste crime, please email [email protected] with case reference number 240822/SMC/FT.
“Fly-tipping is illegal, it harms the environment, and it costs money to clear up. We are able to issue serious fines to the culprits.”