Hunt for Newhaven man who absconded during trial for child sex offences

Police are hunting for a Newhaven man who absconded during a trial for child sex offences.

Craig McAndrew, of no fixed address, was on trial which started at Lewes Crown Court on Monday, September 9, charged with ten offences of sexual assault on multiple occasions against two girls between 2016 and 2018 in Newhaven, police said.

Eight of the offences were committed against one of the girls and two against the other girl, said a Sussex Police spokesman.

He attended until lunch the following day but then absconded, said police. The court then issued a warrant for his arrest.

The trial continued and he was found guilty, in his absence, said police, of all offences on Monday, September 16.

The 34-year-old, who works as a removals worker, is described as white, 5ft 9in, slim with short straight ginger hair, and green eyes.

Police said it is not known what clothing he is currently wearing and he is not believed to have any access to a vehicle.

Officers think he may be in the Watford area of Hertfordshire where he grew up.

Detective Constable Julie Nightingale of the East Sussex Safeguarding investigations Unit said; "We are in touch with colleagues in Hertfordshire Constabulary who are assisting in the search but if you have seen McAndrew in Herts or in Sussex please contact us right away on 101 or 999, quoting serial 737 of 19/09."