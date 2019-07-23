Hunt for two suspects after break-in at Argos in Newhaven

Police are hunting for two suspects after a break-in at Argos in Newhaven in the early hours of yesterday morning (July 22).

The break-in at the store, which is inside Sainsbury’s at The Drove, happened shortly before 3am.

The break-in at Argos in Newhaven happened in the early hours of yesterday morning (July 22). ''Picture: Google Street View

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “Police are investigating a break-in at the Argos store located within Sainsbury’s supermarket at The Drove, Newhaven.

“The burglary was discovered as cleaners arrived shortly before 3am on Monday (July 22).

“Two suspects dressed in motorcycle clothing and helmets are thought to have forced entry to the premises about an hour beforehand.

“An unconfirmed number of electronic items, value as yet unknown, are believed to have been stolen.”

A spokesman for Argos said: “There was an incident at our Newmarket store yesterday and we are supporting the police with their investigation.”

Anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious is asked to contact Sussex Police online, or phone 101, quoting serial 127 of 22/07.

Alternatively, please contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

READ MORE: Dame Vera Lynn ‘horrified’ over decision to scrap free TV licences for over-75’s

Regular people can help catch speeding and antisocial drivers in police speedwatch scheme