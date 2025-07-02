Hunt for wanted man, 57, 'known to frequent Bexhill and Hastings'
Police have launched a hunt for a wanted man.
Sussex Police said 57-year-old Gordon McGinn is wanted for breaching a suspended sentence order for sexual offences.
Police launched the appeal for information on his whereabouts on Tuesday (July 1).
A spokesperson said: “We’re searching for Gordon McGinn, 57, who is wanted for breaching a suspended sentence order for sexual offences.
“McGinn is known to frequent the Bexhill and Hastings areas.
“Anyone who sees him is asked to dial 999 immediately, quoting crime reference 47250079331.”