Police said hybrid vehicles have been targeted for catalytic converter thefts in Rother.

Officers explained that hybrid vehicles from Honda and Toyota have been targeted in the reports they have received.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Catalytic converters are devices fitted to vehicle exhausts to reduce the amount of dangerous gases emitted. They are often targeted by thieves as they contain valuable metals and can be removed in less than a minute.

"Hybrid vehicles are most commonly targeted as their metals are more valuable, but any vehicle can be at risk of catalytic converter theft.

Sussex Police

"We are making every effort to catch those responsible, but we need your help.”

Officers have warned residents about the signs of catalytic converter theft, which include a vehicle being raised using a car jack in a car park or residential area and a loud drilling or cutting sound coming from underneath the vehicle.

To prevent a theft taking place residents are urged to park their vehicle in a secure area overnight, to park in areas that that are well-lit and next to obstacles such as fences, to try and not park on a kerb, to have the catalytic converter welded onto the car and to install ‘tilt sensors’ that trigger an alarm if the vehicle is tampered with.

The spokesperson added: “We have a number of catalytic converter security marking kits with database registration at Hastings and Battle police station, please pop in if you would like a kit.”

