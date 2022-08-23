‘I am absolutely heartbroken’: Eastbourne mum’s memorial tree vandalised

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pete Kitcher, whose mother Hilary died in 2013, said the tree in Hampden Park was found damaged on Sunday, August 21.

Mr Kitcher, who lives just off Whitley Road, said: “I am absolutely heartbroken and fuming that this has been allowed to happen.

"My brother is in contact with the council to see what we can do, to get it replaced. It’s not cheap. I think it is about 300-400 quid to get a tree there.

Hilary Kitcher's memorial tree after it had been 'snapped in half' in Hampden Park, Eastbourne

“The part that they have snapped off has completely disappeared, so god knows what they have done with it.”

The tree in Hampden Park, which was planted around five years ago, was not marked as a memorial tree as Mr Kitcher said he was told by the council it could make it a target.

Mr Kitcher, a former security guard, added: “It’s somewhere we go to remember my mum. We go every year and get a family picture by the tree.”

He said his mum lived in the town all her life.

Hilary Kitcher had lived in Eastbourne all her life

He added: “We are absolutely heartbroken. I have been speaking to my mum’s best friend and she is completely upset.”

He explained that he had contacted Sussex Police through 101 but was told they were ‘only taking emergency calls’.

He said: “From what I have seen in Eastbourne there are a lot of trees getting damaged in Hampden Park, and not just in the park.

“It needs to be sorted. This has caused a lot of heartache for my family.”

Pete Kitcher

A police spokesperson said: “We take reports of vandalism seriously as we understand the emotional and financial impact this can have on our community.

“Where there is evidence of a crime being committed, we will look to follow-up on any viable lines of enquiry.

“Emergencies – where there is an immediate or ongoing risk of harm – should be reported by calling 999. Other reports can be made online or by calling 101.”

An Eastbourne Borough Council spokesperson added: “We will replace the damaged tree in the autumn.

“Visitors to Hampden Park who saw anyone involved in damaging the tree should contact Sussex Police on 101.