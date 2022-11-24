Police investigating a burglary in Hastings have said they have identified a man they wish to speak to in connection with the incident.

Between 12.30am and 2.30am on September 1, police said an unknown man entered the staff quarters of the Chatsworth Hotel in Carlisle Parade and stole cash and other personal possessions.

Officers believe the man pictured may have information which could help with their enquiries.

Police said the suspect is described as white, of medium build and in his 30s or 40s. He has short dark hair with a receding hair line and a full beard, Sussex Police added.

Police have released this image of a man they would like to speak to. Picture from Sussex Police

Anyone with information that could help identify the man is asked to report it to police online or call Sussex Police on 101, quoting serial 174 of 01/09.