Police are seeking to identify a group of teenage girls following a report of shoplifting at a petrol station in Uckfield.

At about 6.15pm on Friday June 2, the suspects entered Applegreen petrol station in New Town and picked up a number of bottles of alcohol before putting them in a bag leaving without paying according to Sussex Police.

They were then seen walking southbound along New Town in the direction of The Station pub, police report.

Police believe the girls in these CCTV images may be able to help them with their enquiries.