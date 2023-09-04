Identities of five individuals sought after theft of eight watches with a combined value of £61,000 from Crawley store

Sussex Police would like to speak to five individuals as part of an investigation into the theft of eight high-value watches from the F Hinds jewellery store in County Mall, Crawley.

Police said the Rolex watches, with a combined value of £61,000, were taken around 2.30pm on Friday, August 18.

Enquiries are ongoing and officers believe the people pictured – four men and one woman – have information that could assist with their investigation.

Anyone who recognises them, or who has any other information about the theft, is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 930 of 18/08.

Sussex Police would like to speak to five individuals as part of an investigation into the theft of eight high-value watches from the F Hinds jewellery store in County Mall, Crawley. Pictures courtesy of Sussex Police

