Identity appeal after teenager is robbed and threatened with knife in Crawley
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sussex Police said a teenage boy reported being threatened with a knife in Francis Edwards Way shortly after 8pm on July 17, 2023.
The teenage suspect stole his bag, before fleeing the scene to wards Sullivan Drive, police added.
“An investigation was launched but a lack of reasonable lines of enquiry meant a suspect could not be located,” a police spokesperson said.
“Following the emergence of new information, police are now looking to identify the man in this picture, who they believe may be able to help with the investigation.
“He is described as being an Asian male, 5’8”, 15-17 years old, of a medium build, with a slight black goatee beard and moustache.
“He was wearing a white beanie hat, black KWD puffer coat, grey Nike joggers, white Airmax trainers, and a black Airmax bag.”
Anyone who recognises the person in the photo is asked to contact police online or via 101, quoting serial 1822 of 17/07.