Identity appeal following 'metal thefts' in East Sussex

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker

Trainee Reporter

Published 17th Mar 2025, 14:16 BST
Updated 17th Mar 2025, 14:40 BST
Police have asked for help identifying two men as part of an investigation into thefts in East Sussex.

Sussex Police said they received reports of copper and metal being taken from the garden of a property in Milton Road, Eastbourne on February 28.

A second report was made to police concerning a similar incident at an address in Sandy Cross Lane, Heathfield, on March 3, according to the police force.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We are trying to identify these men in connection with police enquiries.

"If you recognise them, or may have further footage or information, we ask you to make a report to police.

"You can do this online, or by calling 101 quoting reference 539 of 28/02.”

Police are trying to identify these men. Photo: Sussex Police

1. Identity appeal following 'metal thefts' in East Sussex

Police are trying to identify these men. Photo: Sussex Police Photo: Sussex Police

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice