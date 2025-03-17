Identity appeal following 'metal thefts' in East Sussex

Sussex Police said they received reports of copper and metal being taken from the garden of a property in Milton Road, Eastbourne on February 28.

A second report was made to police concerning a similar incident at an address in Sandy Cross Lane, Heathfield, on March 3, according to the police force.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We are trying to identify these men in connection with police enquiries.

"If you recognise them, or may have further footage or information, we ask you to make a report to police.

"You can do this online, or by calling 101 quoting reference 539 of 28/02.”