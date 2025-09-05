Illegal Eastbourne dog breeder fined £50,000 following investigation

A woman from Eastbourne has been prosecuted following a joint investigation by Eastbourne Borough Council and Sussex Police into unlicensed dog breeding.

Nicola Embleton of Kings Drive, Eastbourne, was found guilty at Hastings Magistrates’ Court of operating a dog breeding business without a licence between April and September 2022, Eastbourne Borough Council confirmed.

She was fined £50,000, and costs of £14,889 were awarded to Eastbourne Borough Council, the council added.

A spokesperson for for Eastbourne Borough Council said: “Embleton was also subsequently issued with a 10-year disqualification order by Brighton Magistrates’ Court (28 August 2025) prohibiting her from dealing in all animals, owning, keeping, or participating in the keeping of dogs, being party to any arrangement that gives her control or influence over how dogs are kept and transporting or arranging the transport of dogs.

“The case was the result of a thorough investigation led by Eastbourne Borough Council’s licensing team, working in close collaboration with Sussex Police.”

Councillor Colin Swansborough, Cabinet Member for Regulatory Services, said: “Our partnership with Sussex Police ensured a robust response to serious breaches of the Animal Welfare Act.

“The prosecutions reflect our zero-tolerance approach to unlicensed animal businesses and sends a clear message that illegal animal trading will not be tolerated.

“I thank and commend the council officers, and officers from Sussex Police, for their diligence and professionalism in carrying out this investigation.”

Inspector Sarah Taylor of Sussex Police added: “This case demonstrates the power of partnership working.

“By combining resources and expertise, we were able to bring about a successful prosecution and prevent further harm to animals.”