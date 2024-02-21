Illegal trespassing and anti-social behaviour reported to police in Eastbourne

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers from Sussex Police responded to the reports during its work in the town and have urged business owners to ‘continue checking and reviewing their security measures.’

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Crime against a business can take many forms: from shoplifting or non-paying diners to staff theft and burglary from premises.

“This month officers have responded to two reports of illegal trespassing and anti-social behaviour in the basement areas of two businesses in Eastbourne.

“As a result we'd like to advise business owners to continue checking and reviewing their security measures, including ensuring all access points to the building are secure, and closed before leaving the premises.