The man responsible for the business, which sold illicit tobacco and alcohol to a child in Littlehampton, has been prosecuted.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to West Sussex County Council, Rawa Kader Ahmed – the sole director of Bilbas Ltd – was prosecuted at Portsmouth Crown Court on March 12, 2025 for ‘serious breaches’ of trading laws, including selling alcohol to a minor and the fraudulent evasion of duty on tobacco products.

"He was sentenced to six months in prison, suspended for 18 months,” a council spokesperson said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ahmed, who is the former director of Worthing News Ltd, was described by the county council as a ‘serial offender’.

Littlehampton High Street store, Pop In, will remain closed until an application for relief from forfeiture can be heard in court,' preventing further illegal activity in the interim'. Photo: Google Street View

"He previously faced Trading Standards action in 2017 for selling illicit tobacco and age-restricted products to minors,” the council revealed.

"Despite prosecution at that time, Ahmed carried on his activities through Bilbas Ltd at the shop in Littlehampton.

“Ahmed was found guilty under section 170(2) of the Customs and Excise Management Act 1979 for knowingly being involved in the fraudulent evasion of duty on tobacco products.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council said this ‘illegal activity’ took place between July 21, 2022 and March 30, 2023 at Pop In, 14 High Street, Littlehampton, West Sussex.

Ahmed, aged 31, was also charged under section 146(1) of the Licensing Act 2003 after a trading standards undercover operation on November 23, 2022 at Pop In. During the operation, two cans of Gordon’s Pink Gin & Tonic, each with an alcohol by volume (ABV) of five per cent, were sold to a child under the age of 18, the council said.

Trading Standards’ investigation found that Ahmed, as director of Bilbas Ltd, had ‘neglected his responsibilities’, leading to the offence.

Ahmed was sentenced to 100 hours unpaid community work and his company Bilbas Ltd fined £2,000, the council said. He was also disqualified from being a director for five years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Full costs were awarded of £4870.56 to be paid in 28 days. Forfeiture and destruction of the illicit tobacco was also ordered.

During sentencing, the judge commented that Ahmed ‘showed no remorse’ and was ‘incapable of telling the truth’, the council noted in its report.

Following Ahmed’s prosecution, ‘further legal action’ was taken to prevent Pop In from re-opening.

The council said Mr. Jihad Nawzad Hamed, who had ‘sought to regain possession of the premises’, applied for an in-junction at Worthing County Court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“However, Bate and Albon Solicitors on behalf of the landlord defended the case, relying heavily on evidence from Trading Standards,” the spokesperson said.

"The court dismissed Hamed’s injunction request after concerns were raised over the accuracy of his statements regarding his involvement in the sale of illicit tobacco.

"The judge also awarded the landlord £4,008 in costs. This decision ensures that Pop In will remain closed until his application for relief from forfeiture can be heard by the court, preventing further illegal activity in the interim.”

Duncan Crow, West Sussex County Council’s cabinet member for community support, fire and rescue, said this prosecution ‘sends a clear message’ that the illegal sale of age-restricted and duty-evaded products will not be accepted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “Illegal tobacco and alcohol have devastating consequences, particularly for children and vulnerable residents.

“These practices undermine community trust, harm public health and put children at risk. I commend the hard work of our Trading Standards team in holding individuals and businesses accountable and protecting residents.”

The case forms part of a nationwide crackdown on illegal tobacco and vaping products.

Recent figures reveal that 1.19 million illegal vapes were seized by Trading Standards between 2023 and 2024, marking a 59 per cent increase from the previous year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Additionally, 46 million illicit cigarettes and over 12,600kg of hand-rolling tobacco have been confiscated in the last three years.

The county council added: “These efforts highlight the ongoing fight to protect public health, safeguard children and keep people safe from vulnerable situations in line with our Council Plan.”