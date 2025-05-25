Images of suspects involved in Hove Vodafone shop robbery released; police say 'linking' incident with similar robbery in Bexhill
Sussex Police added that it is linking the robbery, which took place yesterday (Saturday, May 24), with a similar one elsewhere in the county that took place earlier this week.
Police said four men entered the Vodafone shop in George Street, Hove at about 11.40am on Saturday and threatened staff before stealing thousands of pounds worth of devices.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “The men are black and were wearing dark coloured tracksuits and trainers and two of them had their faces covered. One carried a black duffle bag.
“It is believed that the men left the store on foot heading north on George Street and then onto Goldstone Villas, where they may have got into a waiting vehicle.”
Detective Inspector Jennifer Pietersen said: “We are investigating this robbery and appealing for witnesses and anyone with relevant information such as mobile phone or CCTV footage of the incident to come forward.
“We are linking this robbery with a very similar robbery which occurred at the Vodafone store in Devonshire Road, Bexhill on Monday, May 19.”
Information can be reported to Sussex Police online or by phoning 101, quoting serial 592 of 24/05.