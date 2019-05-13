Images released as police continue to investigate sexual assault

Police have released images of three people who could hold key information about a serious sexual assault.

Around 2am on Wednesday, April 17, a woman in her 50s is reported to have met the suspect – who is not known to her – between St John’s Place and Second Avenue in Hove.

The assault is then reported to have occurred behind commercial premises in Church Road.

Detectives are appealing for the three people pictured to come forward if they saw or heard anything suspicious in the area around that time.

Shortly after the incident, a 30-year-old man from Seaford was arrested on suspicion of rape and sexual assault. He has since been released on bail pending further enquiries.

The victim is being supported by specially trained officers.

Anyone with information is urged to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 108 of 17/04.

Alternatively, you can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.