Immigration officers arrest man at West Sussex service station

A man has been arrested by immigration officers at a service station in Bognor Regis.

By Sam Morton
Published 28th Mar 2023, 14:25 BST
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 14:53 BST

Immigration enforcement officers visited Rose Green Service Station in Hewarts Lane, around 4pm on Monday (March 27).

This was ‘in response to an allegation of illegal working taking place at the premises’, according to the Home Office

The Home Office said a 25-year-old Indian male was arrested for ‘working in breach of his visa conditions’. He was taken into police custody ‘pending transfer to an immigration removal centre’.

Immigration enforcement officers visited Rose Green Service Station in Hewarts Lane, Bognor Regis. Photo: Google Street View
A civil penalty referral notice was issued to the business for a maximum penalty of £20,000 for employing the worker illegally, the Home Office said.

A spokesperson added: “The government is tackling illegal immigration and the harm it causes by removing those with no right to be in the UK.

“We continue to work with law enforcement agencies to tackle illegal migration in all its forms.”

