Dozens of immigration officers accessed a building site in Newtown Road on Tuesday (February 25).

Photos showed that people were put into the back of Immigration Enforcement vans.

The Home Office confirmed that Immigration Enforcement officers visited Vidi Construction Site in relation to ‘suspected illegal working’

Four males were encountered and arrested following immigration checks, it was confirmed. Three Indian males and one Uzbekistani male have been detained.

The Home Office said the individuals ‘do not have permission to work in the UK’.

Power of entry was by Fully Informed Consent and a right to work civil penalty notification has been served on the business.

A Home Office spokesperson said: “We are determined to clamp down both on illegal working and the exploitative treatment of illegal workers.

“Vulnerable individuals can find themselves trapped in unsafe and insecure conditions, facing exploitation and even modern-day slavery, often facilitated by organised criminal gangs.

"That’s why our Border Security Command is relentless in its pursuit of these gangs and will cut off their operations at the earliest opportunity.”

