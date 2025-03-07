Immigration officers seen on residential road in Worthing

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 7th Mar 2025, 16:48 BST
The Home Office has issued a statement after photos showed immigration officers on a residential road in Worthing.

Photos sent to this newspaper at 3pm on Thursday (March 6) showed an Immigration Enforcement officers in Cambridge Road, Worthing.

The Home Office confirmed on Friday that officers were ‘working in Worthing’ on Thursday but could not expand further.

A spokesperson added: “Organised immigration crime is a multi-million pound industry, which stretches from the trafficking routes thousands of miles away through which people are brought to our country, to the high streets across Britain where many of those people end up working illegally.

“As part of our Plan for Change, this government is cracking down on that criminal industry at every level, including stepping up enforcement visits to tackle illegal working and ramping up returns of people with no right to be here, with 19,000 removed since the Government came into power.”

