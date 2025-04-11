Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A police cordon was put in place in Worthing ahead of the arrival of the bomb squad earlier today.

This comes after ‘suspected Second World War items’ were brought to the police station in Chatsworth Road.

"We are responding to a report of unexploded munitions in Worthing this afternoon,” a Sussex Police statement read at 3.10pm on Friday (April 11).

"A cordon has been set up around the police station, and both ends of the road are currently closed.

‘Suspected Second World War items’ were brought to the police station in Chatsworth Road, Worthing, on Friday, April 11

“Buildings within the cordon are being evacuated as a precaution, while the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team deal with the incident.

“We will provide further updates when we are able to do so, and thank the public for their patience while we respond to this incident.”

A further statement issued later this afternoon makes clear that the operation was a success, adding: “ We can confirm that a cordon in Chatsworth Road has now been stood down. It follows suspected Second World War munitions being brought to the police station at about 2pm. “The Explosive Ordnance Disposal team attended, and the items have been safely removed. “The cordon and road closure has now been stood down, officers have thanked the public for their patience while this incident was dealt with.”