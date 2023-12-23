There is a heavy police presence at a road in Brighton this morning (Saturday, December 23).

A photographer has sent in images of police and police vans at Cumberland Road, where a section of the street has been cordoned off.

The photos also show that a police tent has been set up.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said at 11am: “Police are currently responding to a serious collision in Preston Road, Brighton. A section of the road has been closed between Preston Drove and Knoyle Road, and motorists are advised to avoid the area in the meantime.”

The story will be updated as more information about this incident comes through.

1 . Police in Brighton A heavy police presence has been seen in Cumberland Road, Brighton, on Saturday, December 23 Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

