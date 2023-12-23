In photos: heavy police presence spotted at site of ‘serious collision’ as road cordoned off in Brighton
There is a heavy police presence at a road in Brighton this morning (Saturday, December 23).
By Lawrence Smith
Published 23rd Dec 2023, 10:19 GMT
Updated 23rd Dec 2023, 11:19 GMT
A photographer has sent in images of police and police vans at Cumberland Road, where a section of the street has been cordoned off.
The photos also show that a police tent has been set up.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said at 11am: “Police are currently responding to a serious collision in Preston Road, Brighton. A section of the road has been closed between Preston Drove and Knoyle Road, and motorists are advised to avoid the area in the meantime.”
The story will be updated as more information about this incident comes through.
1 / 5