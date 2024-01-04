In photos: police presence spotted at cordoned off petrol station in West Sussex village
Sussex Police have been spotted at a petrol station in Hassocks this morning (Thursday, January 4).
By Lawrence Smith
Published 4th Jan 2024, 10:38 GMT
A photographer submitted photos showing a police car and an officer at the Esso on London Road at around 5am.
The photos show that the petrol station had also been cordoned off.
Sussex Police have been approached for comment and this story will be updated as more information comes in.