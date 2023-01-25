Armed police have arrested a man in connection to a firearm incident in St Leonards on Tuesday, January 24.

Police received multiple reports of shots being fired towards a vehicle in Theaklen Drive around 7.10pm.

Shortly afterwards, a report was received of a man in possession of a firearm at Churchill Court in nearby Stonehouse Drive.

Armed units responded to the scenes of both incidents, assisted by specialist officers from neighbouring forces and the National Police Air Service helicopter, in a bid to minimise the threat to the public.

Sussex Police said that no injuries were reported.

A man has since been arrested in connection with the incident and a firearm has been seized. He remains in police custody at this stage.

