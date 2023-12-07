A man has been taken to hospital with ‘life threatening injuries’ having been assaulted following a collision between two vehicles in Eastbourne today (December 7).

Officers were called to Wilton Avenue in Eastbourne at around 11am to a report of a man having been assaulted following a collision between two vehicles. A weapon is believed to have been used.

A man was found in a property with serious injuries, not considered to be life-threatening, and taken to hospital for treatment.

A 32-year-old woman from Stone Cross has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and remains in custody at this time.

Chief Inspector Kara Tombling said: “A fast-moving investigation is underway into this incident, which we believe involved a group of people known to eachother.

“We have identified several suspects and we are urgently trying to locate and bring them into custody.

“There will be an increased police presence in the area while this search is ongoing, and we thank the public for their patience and understanding.

“Anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area around the time of the incident, or has any information that could help, is asked to contact police online or via 101, quoting serial 399 of 07/12.”

1 . In Pictures: Man in hospital with ‘life threatening’ injuries following assault in Eastbourne A man has been taken to hospital with ‘life threatening injuries’ having been assaulted following a collision between two vehicles in Eastbourne today (December 7). Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

2 . In Pictures: Man in hospital with ‘life threatening’ injuries following assault in Eastbourne A man has been taken to hospital with ‘life threatening injuries’ having been assaulted following a collision between two vehicles in Eastbourne today (December 7). Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

3 . In Pictures: Man in hospital with ‘life threatening’ injuries following assault in Eastbourne A man has been taken to hospital with ‘life threatening injuries’ having been assaulted following a collision between two vehicles in Eastbourne today (December 7). Photo: Sussex News and Pictures