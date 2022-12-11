Sussex Police confirmed that a man has been taken to hospital following an attack in Chichester on Friday (December 9).
Sussex Police said: "Police were called to a report of a man having sustained a laceration wound to his head in Market Road, Chichester, on Friday, December 9 at about 6.10pm.
“The man was taken to hospital for treatment and later released. A 23-year-old man was arrested nearby on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and remains in custody.“Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to report online or ring 101 quoting serial 945 of 09/12.”
1. In Pictures: Man taken to hospital following attack in Chichester
MARKET RD CHICHESTER - POLICE AT SCENE, BUNCH OF FLOWERS WITH BLOOD ON IT 9-12-22 20.00 HRS
Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL
