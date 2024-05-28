Police were called to a property in Lavender Street where a 70-year-old local man was declared deceased, despite the efforts of paramedics.

A 70-year-old woman from Brighton has been arrested on suspicion of murder, police confirmed. She remains in custody at this time.

Detective Chief Inspector Alex Campbell said: “This is a fast-moving investigation and officers moved quickly to arrest a suspect.

“It is believed to be an isolated incident involving two people known to each other and poses no threat to the wider community.

“Residents can expect to see a continued and visible police presence in the area while the investigation is ongoing.”

The incident happened at about 7.30pm.

Sussex Police have asked witnesses, or anyone who was in the area and saw any suspicious behaviour, to report it online via the force’s Major Incident Public Portal (MIPP).

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online.

