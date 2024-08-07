Sussex Police’s enquiries are ongoing to confirm if this was the vehicle involved in the incident.

He then got out of the car, grabbed her and pulled her into the vehicle. She managed to escape from the vehicle after a short distance, which then made off, police added.

Superintendent Petra Lazar said: “The victim was understandably extremely distressed following the incident, and she continues to receive support and safeguarding from specialist officers at this time.

“In the meantime we’re urging anyone with information or video footage which could assist in our investigation to please come forward.

“I’d also like to take this opportunity to thank anyone who has contacted us with information so far, as we continue to seek the person responsible for this crime.”

1 . In Pictures: Police on the scene as they seize vehicle in East Sussex kidnap investigation In Pictures: Police on the scene as they seize vehicle in East Sussex kidnap investigation Photo: Matthew Ebers

2 . In Pictures: Police on the scene as they seize vehicle in East Sussex kidnap investigation In Pictures: Police on the scene as they seize vehicle in East Sussex kidnap investigation Photo: Matthew Ebers