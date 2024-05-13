Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This is the damage ram-raiders left after breaking into a Bexhill youth charity’s premises.

Pit-Stop Youth Trust, based in Beeching Road, was left counting the cost following the ‘heart-breaking’ burglary, which it said on Sunday is likely to cost ‘in excess of £25,000’.

The thieves made off with a range of valuables, as well as two motorcycles and caused extensive damage to the charity’s workshop, it added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pit-Stop Youth Trust runs youth workshops for children of all ages and abilities in the Bexhill area, and has done for almost 15 years.

Damage caused by the break-in. Picture: Pit-Stop Youth Trust

A spokesperson said the charity’s ‘brand new’ youth workshop was ram-raided by an electric vehicle at 1am.

They added: “The huge amount of damage and the large amount of items stolen, along with repairs is looking at costing our charity in excess of £25,000.

“Much of this, our insurance won’t cover. It’s so heart-breaking, as the sole aim of our charity is to help and support young people, which we have been doing for the past 14 years. At the moment, the whole future of our dearly loved youth workshop is in jeopardy.”

Police have launched an investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Damage caused by the break-in. Picture: Pit-Stop Youth Trust

The charity announced said it was later reunited with one of the stolen pit-stop bikes and praised police. The community had also rallied to help since the break-in, it added.

Lee Dunn, trustee for Pit-Stop Youth Trust, said: “On behalf of everyone at Pit-Stop Youth Trust we would like to say a big thank you for everyone’s messages of support and kindness over the past few days and for offers and suggestions for fundraising.

“We will be having meetings with our local council, our insurance company and most importantly our workshop volunteers. We are updating our young members and hopefully everyone else later this week on the future plans of our youth workshop. In the meantime, we would like to thank Sean Clark at CKS Installations for dropping everything and coming to our aid by making our youth workshop secure and safe. A true hero.”

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Police were called to a report of a break-in at a premises on Beeching Close, Bexhill at around 8am on Saturday (May 11).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Damage caused by the break-in. Picture: Pit-Stop Youth Trust

“It is believed the incident took place in the early hours of the morning.

“Officers arrived and discovered damage to the front of the property, as well as a number of items which were damaged and stolen.