Sussex Police are searching for the occupant of a vehicle who ‘made off’ after hitting street furniture at a junction in Worthing.

Police were called to the incident at the junction of Tower Road and Park Road on Friday [May 12] at about 8.35pm.

Sussex Police said the occupant ‘left the vehicle’ after the collision. Police said the occupant was not found despite a search of the area.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We were called to a report of a vehicle which had hit street furniture at the junction of Tower Road and Park Road, Worthing, on Friday (12 May) at about 8.35pm.

“The occupant had left the vehicle and made off. Despite a search of the area, no one was found. Enquiries are ongoing to identify the occupant.”

1 . Sussex Police searching for occupant of vehicle who ‘made off’ after hitting street furniture at Worthing junction Sussex Police are searching for the occupant of a vehicle who ‘made off’ after hitting street furniture at a junction in Worthing. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

2 . Sussex Police searching for occupant of vehicle who ‘made off’ after hitting street furniture at Worthing junction Sussex Police are searching for the occupant of a vehicle who ‘made off’ after hitting street furniture at a junction in Worthing. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

3 . Sussex Police searching for occupant of vehicle who ‘made off’ after hitting street furniture at Worthing junction Sussex Police are searching for the occupant of a vehicle who ‘made off’ after hitting street furniture at a junction in Worthing. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

4 . Sussex Police searching for occupant of vehicle who ‘made off’ after hitting street furniture at Worthing junction Sussex Police are searching for the occupant of a vehicle who ‘made off’ after hitting street furniture at a junction in Worthing. Photo: Eddie Mitchell