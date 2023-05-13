Edit Account-Sign Out
In pictures: Vehicle hits street furniture at junction in Worthing – Sussex Police searching for occupant who ‘left vehicle and made off’

Sussex Police are searching for the occupant of a vehicle who ‘made off’ after hitting street furniture at a junction in Worthing.

By Matt Pole
Published 13th May 2023, 17:21 BST
Updated 13th May 2023, 17:26 BST

Police were called to the incident at the junction of Tower Road and Park Road on Friday [May 12] at about 8.35pm.

Sussex Police said the occupant ‘left the vehicle’ after the collision. Police said the occupant was not found despite a search of the area.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We were called to a report of a vehicle which had hit street furniture at the junction of Tower Road and Park Road, Worthing, on Friday (12 May) at about 8.35pm.

“The occupant had left the vehicle and made off. Despite a search of the area, no one was found. Enquiries are ongoing to identify the occupant.”

