British Transport Police and Hastings officers arrested a man in connection with an 'incident of outraging public decency'.

A Hastings Police spokesperson said: "On Saturday (June 28), officers from the Hastings Neighbourhood Policing Team supported British Transport Police in locating and arresting a male suspect in connection with an incident of outraging public decency.

"The offence took place onboard a train travelling between Ashford and Eastbourne.

"A 61-year-old man was arrested on the train and subsequently taken into custody at Hastings Police Station.

"We continue to work closely with our policing partners to ensure that unacceptable behaviour is dealt with promptly, helping to maintain safety across our transport networks."