People in Worthing have been told to expect a heighted police presence after an incident involving a child.

Sussex Police said an investigation is underway following a ‘report of concern for the welfare of a boy’ in Broadwater Road, Worthing, at about 3.30pm on Monday, June 24.

"The boy is unharmed and safe and well with his family,” a police statement read.

"An increased police presence is expected to provide reassurance. It is believed to be an isolated incident.”

Police said a man has been arrested in connection with the incident and is ‘helping police with their enquiries’.

A spokesperson added: “We are not seeking anyone else in relation to this matter.