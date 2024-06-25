'Increased police presence' after incident involving child in Worthing - Man arrested

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton
Published 25th Jun 2024, 14:49 BST
Updated 25th Jun 2024, 15:27 BST
People in Worthing have been told to expect a heighted police presence after an incident involving a child.

Sussex Police said an investigation is underway following a ‘report of concern for the welfare of a boy’ in Broadwater Road, Worthing, at about 3.30pm on Monday, June 24.

"The boy is unharmed and safe and well with his family,” a police statement read.

"An increased police presence is expected to provide reassurance. It is believed to be an isolated incident.”

Police said a man has been arrested in connection with the incident and is ‘helping police with their enquiries’.

A spokesperson added: “We are not seeking anyone else in relation to this matter.

“Witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 940 of 24/06.”