'Increased police presence' after incident involving child in Worthing - Man arrested
Sussex Police said an investigation is underway following a ‘report of concern for the welfare of a boy’ in Broadwater Road, Worthing, at about 3.30pm on Monday, June 24.
"The boy is unharmed and safe and well with his family,” a police statement read.
"An increased police presence is expected to provide reassurance. It is believed to be an isolated incident.”
Police said a man has been arrested in connection with the incident and is ‘helping police with their enquiries’.
A spokesperson added: “We are not seeking anyone else in relation to this matter.
“Witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 940 of 24/06.”