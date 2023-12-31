Increased police presence expected in Crawley today after man assaulted with a weapon
A Sussex Police spokesperson said the man suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital by the ambulance service for treatment.
Detective Chief Inspector Pauline Lane said: “This morning’s incident was met with the robust police response it deserved and officers will remain in the area as we look to locate a suspect and provide visible reassurance to the community.
“I know incidents such as these are concerning, but I would like to thank the public for their patience and understanding while we continue to investigate.
“Anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area at around 10.30am, or has relevant video footage, is asked to contact police online or via 101, quoting serial 366 of 30/12.”