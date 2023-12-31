Increased police presence expected in Crawley today after man assaulted with a weapon

Sussex Police officers are warning residents to expect an increased police presence in Crawley today (December 31), after a man reported that he was attacked with a weapon last night.

Expect an increased police presence in Crawley today. Photo: Sussex Police.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said the man suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital by the ambulance service for treatment.

Detective Chief Inspector Pauline Lane said: “This morning’s incident was met with the robust police response it deserved and officers will remain in the area as we look to locate a suspect and provide visible reassurance to the community.

“I know incidents such as these are concerning, but I would like to thank the public for their patience and understanding while we continue to investigate.