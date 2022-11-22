Car thieves are again operating in and around Horsham.

Police say that a number of vehicles have been stolen over the past week as the spate of theft continues.

Two vehicles were stolen from Broadbridge Heath in the early hours of this morning (Tuesday). A Mercedes was stolen from Churchill Way at around 1am and a BMW was stolen from Harding Lane at around 2.30am.

Another BMW was stolen from Riverside, Horsham, some time between 10.30pm on November 16 and 8.30am the following day.

Anyone with any information about the incidents is asked to call police on 101

A Vauxhall van was stolen from Kings Road, Horsham, between 6pm on November 15 and 7.30am the following day.

Police say that a car was stolen from Swan Walk car park in Horsham, at around 6.40am on November 18.

And a white Transit van was stolen from Dacre Gardens in Steyning between 8pm on November 19 and 9am the next day.

Meanwhile, more catalytic converters are being stolen from vehicles in the district. One was taken from a Honda Jazz in Brookers Road, Billingshurst, another from a Honda Civic in Haglands Lane, West Chiltington, and another from a Honda Jazz in Spiro Close, Pulborough.

An unsuccessful attempt was also made to steal a catalytic converter from a Vauxhall Zafira in Wickhurst Lane, Broadbridge Heath, and damage caused to the vehicle.